Molina went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to San Diego.
The veteran catcher launched a 378-foot solo shot to right field in the fourth inning. He entered the contest with just one hit over his previous 11 at-bats, so he'll look to build momentum off Saturday's long ball. Molina is slashing .295/.326/.591 with six homers and 20 RBI on the season.
