Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slugs solo homer in win

Molina went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a solo home run and a two-run single and also scored twice overall in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Molina tagged Robbie Ray for one of two homers the left-hander gave up in the sixth inning, sending a 391-foot shot to left. The veteran has now hit safely in four of his last five games, although Monday's round tripper was his first extra-base hit in the last six contests.