Molina went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during a 12-2 win over the Tigers in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

He took Tarik Skubal deep in the second inning to kick off the rout for the Cards. After getting a rest for the nightcap -- not a surprising development for the 38-year-old backstop -- Molina is slashing .277/.310/.383 with three homers and 14 RBI through 26 games.