Molina was 2-for-6 with a double and a walk across his first three Grapefruit League games heading into Sunday's action against the Astros.

The ageless backstop wasted no time breaking the ice at the plate this spring and appears ready for another productive year entering his age-38/39 season. Molina is likely to split more time than in previous years behind the dish, however, as he's only signed through this season and the organization is aiming to finally give Andrew Knizner a more extensive look as the potential future at catcher after deploying veteran Matt Wieters as Molina's backup the previous pair of campaigns.