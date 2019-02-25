Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Spring debut tentatively set

Molina (knee) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut March 14 against the Mets, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Molina is easing his way into camp as he continues to work back from a knee procedure that he underwent in December, though he remains on track to play in spring training games in mid-March. Assuming the veteran backstop returns to game action March 14 as planned, he'll have plenty of time to get up to speed before Opening Day.