Molina, who went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday, has hit safely in each of his first three games of the season.

The seemingly ageless catcher rapped out a trio of singles over the weekend set against the Pirates while also accruing one RBI and only striking out once. It's essentially par for the course for Molina, who came into 2020 having hit .270 or better in eight of the previous nine campaigns.