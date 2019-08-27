Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stays hot in big win

Molina went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Brewers on Monday.

Molina's fourth-inning solo shot off Gio Gonzalez marked the first time the veteran backstop had left the yard since May 14, with that contest also having marked his most recent multi-RBI tally prior to Monday. Molina has just two extra-base hits over the 13 games he's played since returning from an extended stay on the injured list, but he's carrying an eight-game on-base streak and has seven RBI over his last seven contests.