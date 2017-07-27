Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stays hot in blowout win
Molina went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.
That's three straight two-hit efforts for Molina, who's hit safely in four straight overall. The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in 2017, slugging double-digit home runs for the first time since 2013 while posting his best stolen-base total since 2012.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Swipes seventh base•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Good to go Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Friday's contest•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rare day off Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ropes RBI single Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits 10th homer Sunday•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...