Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stays hot in blowout win

Molina went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

That's three straight two-hit efforts for Molina, who's hit safely in four straight overall. The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in 2017, slugging double-digit home runs for the first time since 2013 while posting his best stolen-base total since 2012.