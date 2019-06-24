Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stays hot in defeat
Molina went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
Molina has been in good form at the plate overall since returning from a thumb injury earlier in June, but he's been particularly productive over the last four games. The veteran backstop is 7-for-16 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs over that span, boosting his season average 13 points to .266 in the process. The one area of regression for Molina in an otherwise solid season thus far has been on the power front; the 36-year-old has slugged just four home runs through 251 plate appearances after recording 20 round trippers in 2018. However, the good news is that his hard contact rate (42.7 percent) is comparable to that of last season's (44.4 percent), implying that there may be a long-ball surge in his future.
