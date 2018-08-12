Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stays hot in win

Molina went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a win over the Royals on Saturday.

Molina's season line is now up to .290/.335/.481 following his third straight two-hit effort, which marked his sixth multi-hit tally overall in August. The ageless backstop has been putting particularly good wood on the ball over the last three contests, a stretch during which he's racked up four doubles and left the yard on one occasion.