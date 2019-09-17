Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Struggling in September

Molina, who went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Nationals on Monday, is hitting just .196 (10-for-51) with three doubles, one RBI, four walks and five runs over 56 plate appearances in September.

Molina headed into the month with a hot bat, as he'd generated a .333 average across 68 August plate appearances over 17 games. The veteran backstop has clearly hit the skids since the calendar flipped, however, and he hasn't laced any extra-base hits in his last eight games.