Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Suspended for one game

Molina has been suspended for one game for his actions in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was also handed a one-game suspension by MLB. Molina has already appealed the decision, and he'll be eligible to play until his appeal is heard. He's starting at catcher and hitting fifth Tuesday.

