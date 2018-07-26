Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Swats 14th homer

Molina went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Reds.

The homer was his 14th of the year but his first in 15 games. Molina's power outage didn't hurt his fantasy value much, however -- the catcher still hit .300 (15-for-50) between long balls, and he now boasts a .287/.333/.484 slash line on the season.

