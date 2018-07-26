Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Swats 14th homer
Molina went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Reds.
The homer was his 14th of the year but his first in 15 games. Molina's power outage didn't hurt his fantasy value much, however -- the catcher still hit .300 (15-for-50) between long balls, and he now boasts a .287/.333/.484 slash line on the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Collects two hits in loss•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting for second game Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Picks up four hits•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Collects run, RBI in return•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...