Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Swats homer in Opening Day loss

Molina went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 9-4 Opening Day loss to the Mets.

He got to Noah Syndergaard early, opening the scoring for the Cardinals with a 370-foot blast to left in the second that gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at the time. It's an auspicious start to the season for the seemingly ageless veteran, who blasted the second-most homers of his career (18) during his age-34 season in 2017.