Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Swipes seventh base
Molina went 2-for-4 with a stolen base against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
He's got seven steals now -- that's a five-year high, putting him on pace to challenge his career-best mark of 12. It's shocking to see a 35-year-old catcher posting even this modest steal total, but Molina's always full of surprises. After all, he's already cracked double-digit homers for the first time in four seasons. Molina may not be the most exciting name at catcher anymore, but he's still providing fantasy-relevant offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Good to go Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Friday's contest•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rare day off Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ropes RBI single Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits 10th homer Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stands out in All-Star appearance•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...