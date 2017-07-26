Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Swipes seventh base

Molina went 2-for-4 with a stolen base against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

He's got seven steals now -- that's a five-year high, putting him on pace to challenge his career-best mark of 12. It's shocking to see a 35-year-old catcher posting even this modest steal total, but Molina's always full of surprises. After all, he's already cracked double-digit homers for the first time in four seasons. Molina may not be the most exciting name at catcher anymore, but he's still providing fantasy-relevant offense.