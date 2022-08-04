Molina isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Tuesday against the Cubs, but he'll get a breather during Thursday's matinee. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
