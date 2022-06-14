Molina is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Molina went 1-for-4 with a run during Game 1, which was only his second start in the past seven games, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish in Game 2 of the twin bill.
