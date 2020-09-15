site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Takes seat for nightcap
Molina isn't starting Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina takes a seat after starting behind the dish in Game 1. Matt Wieters draws the start at catcher and will bat eighth in Molina's place.
