Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Takes seat in series finale

Molina is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

He'll get a breather in the day game after a night game with Matt Wieters drawing the start behind the dish. Molina started each of the first three games of the series, going 2-for-10 with a pair of walks and RBI and one run.

