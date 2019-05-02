Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Takes seat in series finale
Molina is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
He'll get a breather in the day game after a night game with Matt Wieters drawing the start behind the dish. Molina started each of the first three games of the series, going 2-for-10 with a pair of walks and RBI and one run.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: In midst of RBI heater•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Clubs second homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives in two runs•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: On bench for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits for first time in 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...