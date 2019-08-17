Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Takes seat Saturday

Molina is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

The veteran backstop started four straight games following his return from the IL on Monday, going 2-for-17 with two singles and four strikeouts. Since the thumb issue first cropped up in late May, Molina has hit just .225/.239/.258 with zero home runs in 25 games. Matt Wieters gets the nod in his absence.