Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Takes seat Thursday
Molina isn't starting Thursday's rubber match versus the Orioles, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The catcher will get a breather after starting two straight games, going 1-for-7 with a double and two runs over those contests. Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
