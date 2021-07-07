Molina is not starting Wednesday's game against the Giants, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
A three-hit showing Tuesday boosted Molina's average to .317 in the last 11 games and .260 on the season. He's also contributed eight RBI during that 11-game span. Andrew Knizner will start at catcher in Wednesday's series finale.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rips three hits Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Big day in win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Timely two-bagger in win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Continues surge over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Doubles, notches first steal•