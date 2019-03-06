Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Taking another step Wednesday
Molina (knee) will play in a camp game on Wednesday in his ongoing rehabilitation process from December surgery, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports. "We'll evaluate from there," manager Mike Shildt said. "He's getting closer."
The veteran catcher seemingly continues on track to make his spring debut March 14, and participation in a camp game a full eight days prior certainly lends credence to the notion he'll meet that goal. Molina's procedure was termed to be minor, so the iron-man backstop appears to have an excellent chance of being back in the full swing of things by the time Opening Day rolls around.
