Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Talking extension with club
Molina and the Cardinals have been in contact about a contract extension that would keep the catcher in St. Louis through 2021 or 2022, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Molina has graded out as more of an above-average defender than an elite one the past two years and his OPS has fallen in three consecutive seasons, but what remains of his skill set along with his ability to handle a heavy workload makes him a viable No. 1 catcher. Because of that along with the value Molina brings in the clubhouse, it's not too surprising that the Cardinals are at least considering extending him through his age-39 or age-40 season. Molina's track record of durability isn't quite as impeachable as it once was, but when he's healthy, he'll be a good bet to start five or six times per week in 2020. His ability to compile stats while consistently providing decent batting averages is enough to make him a worthy fantasy option, even in leagues that start only one catcher.
