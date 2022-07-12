Molina (knee) is on track to rejoin the Cardinals in the first week of August, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Molina has been away from the team for a while, and it appears his absence will extend another few weeks. However, if things go to plan, he is expected to head out on a rehab assignment in the final week of July and rejoin the big club early the following month.
