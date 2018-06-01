Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Targeting Tuesday return
Molina (groin) is on track to be activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
He expects to catch a half game Saturday with Double-A Springfield and then again Sunday. If all goes well, Molina and Carlos Martinez (lat) will be activated and in action against Miami. Molina was hitting .272/.292/.456 with six home runs in 30 games before hitting the DL in early May.
