Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Targeting Tuesday return

Molina (groin) is on track to be activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

He expects to catch a half game Saturday with Double-A Springfield and then again Sunday. If all goes well, Molina and Carlos Martinez (lat) will be activated and in action against Miami. Molina was hitting .272/.292/.456 with six home runs in 30 games before hitting the DL in early May.