Molina revealed on his personal Instagram page Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals are in the middle of a week-long stretch without any games due to the team's coronavirus outbreak. Molina will now have to isolate until he's symptom-free and tests negative for the virus twice. Matt Wieters lines up as the team's top catcher in Molina's absence, with Andrew Knizner also in the mix, though it's not yet clear when either the Cardinals or Molina will return.