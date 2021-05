Molina went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Arizona.

The catcher got aboard with a single and scored on Tyler O'Neill's two-run home run in the second inning. Molina then gave St. Louis the lead with his RBI double in the 10th. The three-hit effort bumped his average back over .300 for the first time since May 18. The 38-year-old is slashing .301/.333/.553 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and 16 runs scored across 132 plate appearances this year.