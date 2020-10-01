site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-yadier-molina-three-hits-in-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Three hits in Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Molina went 3-for-5 with two runs and one RBI in Wednesday's Game 1 win over the Padres.
His three hits led all batters in this 7-4 win. Molina should catch every game for St. Louis during these playoffs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read