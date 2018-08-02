Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Three hits, two RBI

Molina went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

The backstop provided some much-needed insurance late, doubling in a pair in the eighth to give the Cardinals a three-run cushion. Molina hit .315 in July and has now cranked out three three-hit days over his last seven starts. He's showing no signs of slowing down offensively at 36 years old, slashing .289/.331/.482 to go along with 14 homers and 47 RBI.