Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Three more RBI in win
Molina went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Braves on Monday. He was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
That's five RBI over the last two games for Molina, who has all nine for September in just three games. The veteran backstop is hitting a solid .279 and owns an impressive .452 slugging percentage over 115 plate appearances with men in scoring position this season, leaving him on pace to exceed 70 RBI for the fourth time in his career.
