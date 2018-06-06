Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Timely hit in DL return
Molina went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.
Activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, Molina made a splash in his first at-bat by singling in Marcell Ozuna to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. The veteran backstop had reached safely in five straight games at the time of his groin injury on May 5, and he was able to extend that streak in Tuesday's return. Apparently back at full health, Molina looks set to resume his customary everyday role.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Activated as expected•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Tuesday return all but certain•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rehab stint set for weekend•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Dons catcher's gear again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...