Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Timely hit in DL return

Molina went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

Activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, Molina made a splash in his first at-bat by singling in Marcell Ozuna to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. The veteran backstop had reached safely in five straight games at the time of his groin injury on May 5, and he was able to extend that streak in Tuesday's return. Apparently back at full health, Molina looks set to resume his customary everyday role.