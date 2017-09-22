Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Timely hitting continues in win
Molina went 1-for-2 with two RBI from a run-scoring double and a sacrifice fly in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Reds. He also walked twice and scored once.
Molina now has seven RBI over the last three games, giving him 22 through 18 September contests. It's the best monthly figure in that category for the veteran backstop and also pushes him to a career-best 82 on the season. The 35-year-old also retains an outside chance of at least matching his high-water mark of 22 home runs, a figure he reached in 2012.
