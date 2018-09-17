Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Timely hitting in win

Molina went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the Dodgers on Sunday, his first two hits over 11 at-bats since returning to action from a hamstring injury.

Molina had gone 0-for-7 over his previous three contests following a six-game absence due to the hamstring issue. However, he was involved in the Cardinals' final three runs of the night Sunday, sandwiching his two run-scoring hits around a fielder's choice groundout in the sixth that saw Marcell Ozuna cross the plate on an error by the Dodgers' Justin Turner. The 36-year-old Molina has shown no signs of slowing down in 2018, and he's now just one home run short of the 18 he hit last season in 83 additional at-bats.