Molina went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Molina gave the Cardinals some valuable breathing room in the seventh inning by plating Tyler O'Neill and Paul Goldschmidt with his timely double. The veteran backstop now has a four-game hitting streak, a span during which he's laced three two-baggers and knocked in three runs.