Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To be activated next week

Molina (thumb) will likely be activated during next week's series in Kansas City, Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals have a two-game series against the Royals on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, so he should be back for one or both of those games. He has just two hits in 12 at-bats during his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield.

