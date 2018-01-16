Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To play three more seasons
Molina says he plans to retire after the 2020 season, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
He plans to play out a three-year, $60 million extension that begins this season and then ride off into the sunset. This is obviously not a done deal, as Molina could opt to continue playing after the 2020 season, particularly if he feels good physically and is coming off a productive campaign. However, with catching prospects Carson Kelly, who is already big-league ready, and Andrew Knizner on track to be ready to take over in a couple years, it will likely be a mutual parting of the ways after the 2020 season. Coming off an impressive 2017 season, Molina's current NFBC ADP (149.5) ranks sixth among catchers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Shut down for rest of season•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Held out Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another round of testing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hopes to play again this season•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out Tuesday•
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...