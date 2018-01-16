Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To play three more seasons

Molina says he plans to retire after the 2020 season, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

He plans to play out a three-year, $60 million extension that begins this season and then ride off into the sunset. This is obviously not a done deal, as Molina could opt to continue playing after the 2020 season, particularly if he feels good physically and is coming off a productive campaign. However, with catching prospects Carson Kelly, who is already big-league ready, and Andrew Knizner on track to be ready to take over in a couple years, it will likely be a mutual parting of the ways after the 2020 season. Coming off an impressive 2017 season, Molina's current NFBC ADP (149.5) ranks sixth among catchers.

