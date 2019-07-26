Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To see hand specialist
Molina is still experiencing discomfort in his right hand and is scheduled to see a hand specialist, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.
Molina has been on the shelf since July 11 due to a right thumb tendon strain, and although he was projected to miss just three weeks, it appears his injury may hold him out even longer than initially anticipated. He's slowly beginning to ramp up baseball activities, though the Cardinals have yet to issue an update on when they expect Molina to be back in action.
