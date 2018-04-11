Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To serve suspension Wednesday

Molina will be serving his one-game suspension during Wednesday's series finale against the Brewers, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Molina elected to take his suspension that stemmed from an incident with Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo for Wednesday's contest against Milwaukee since he was expected to have the day off anyways. Expect to see him return to the lineup against the Reds on Thursday.

