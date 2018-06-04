Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Tuesday return all but certain
Molina (groin) went 0-for-5 with a sacrifice fly over his two rehab games with Double-A Springfield over the weekend, while also getting hit by a pitch. He remains on track to be activated for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Molina caught five innings as planned Saturday and then worked eight innings behind the dish Sunday. With no reported setbacks, he's on track to be activated prior to Tuesday's game versus Miami, just in time to serve as a battery mate for the returning Carlos Martinez (lat).
