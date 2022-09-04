Molina went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-4 win against the Cubs on Saturday.
Molina singled in the second inning and doubled home three runs, stole third and scored in the third to tally his second-straight two-hit game. The uptick follows a recent seven-game hitless stretch that encompassed 20 at-bats, though the 40-year-old is now 4-for-7 with a walk and a double in two September contests. Molina is slashing .212/.234/.274 with two home runs, two steals, 15 runs and 15 RBI in 64 games.
