Molina (foot) is undergoing tests on his foot Sunday, the results of which will determine whether he will require a stint on the injured list, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina is optimistic he will avoid placement on the 10-day injured list, though the tests will provide official news on the issue. He has missed the team's last two games since exiting Friday's contest early. Andrew Knizner has taken over primary duties behind the plate in Molina's absence.