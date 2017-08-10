Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Unleashes game-winning grand slam
Molina went 1-for-4 against the Royals on Wednesday, with the one hit a sixth-inning grand slam that provided the winning margin.
The Cardinals trailed 5-4 when the veteran catcher stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, but he flipped the script with one swing of the bat. Molina's last eight games have seen him rip off 11 hits in 26 at-bats (.423) -- four of those have been homers, and he's collected nine RBI and 10 runs in that span. He's now tied the second-highest homer total of his career (14), and while it's quite unlikely that he'll match the 22 he mashed in 2012, Molina's age-34 campaign (he's actually 35 now) has nonetheless been remarkably productive.
