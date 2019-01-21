Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Will take it slow in spring

Molina (knee) said he expects to play his first spring training games in mid-March, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Molina is still working his way back from an offseason knee procedure that he underwent in December. While the veteran backstop noted that his balky knee will likely keep him from catching bullpens early in camp, he's hoping to be cleared to catch at the beginning of March, which would put him on track to be ready for Opening Day. Molina's status will obviously be worth monitoring as the season draws closer. Across 123 games in 2018, the backstop hit .261/.314/.436 with 20 homers and 74 RBI.