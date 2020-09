Molina (elbow) will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, catching and batting sixth, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina's removal from Monday's game against the Cubs due to a bruised left elbow was considered precautionary, and that appears to be quite accurate as he'll return to the lineup without missing a single game. It's quite likely that he'll sit for the nightcap, however.