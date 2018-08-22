Munoz (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Munoz was sidelined for just under two weeks due to a right wrist sprain that he suffered against the Royals on Aug. 10. He will be available for Wednesday's series finale versus the Dodgers, though the team has yet to release its lineup at this point in time. In a corresponding move, Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) was put on the shelf.

