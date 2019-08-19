Munoz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Munoz drew starts at shortstop and in right field in the Cardinals' final two games of the weekend series in Cincinnati, going 3-for-8 with three strikeouts between the contests. The 24-year-old's versatility should continue to earn him frequent usage off the bench, but he can't be counted on to make regular starts while the Cardinals are reasonably healthy. Before his back-to-back starts, Munoz had cracked the lineup just once in the Cardinals' preceding 11 contests.