Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Battling shoulder injury
Manager Mike Matheny said that Munoz is dealing with a shoulder injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Matheny didn't get into any specifics as it related to Munoz's status, so consider the shortstop day-to-day while he recovers from this ailment. Prior to the setback, Munoz was tearing it up at spring camp, going 9-for-25 with two home runs and five RBI in eight Grapefruit League outings.
