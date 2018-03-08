Manager Mike Matheny said that Munoz is dealing with a shoulder injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Matheny didn't get into any specifics as it related to Munoz's status, so consider the shortstop day-to-day while he recovers from this ailment. Prior to the setback, Munoz was tearing it up at spring camp, going 9-for-25 with two home runs and five RBI in eight Grapefruit League outings.