Munoz went 3-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Munoz drove in a run in the second inning on an infield single, and he tacked on an insurance run in the ninth with a solo blast to left field. The 24-year-old is slashing .306/.324/.417 with 10 RBI over 55 games this season.