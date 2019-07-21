Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Belts second homer
Munoz went 3-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.
Munoz drove in a run in the second inning on an infield single, and he tacked on an insurance run in the ninth with a solo blast to left field. The 24-year-old is slashing .306/.324/.417 with 10 RBI over 55 games this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Heads into break hot•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Swats first home run•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Comes through again in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Smacks timely two-bagger•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Reinstated from restricted list•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Shifted to restricted list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...