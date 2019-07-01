Munoz went 2-for-3 with a two-run single, a walk and a stolen base in an extra-innings win over the Padres on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on another attempt.

Munoz once again capitalized in a relatively rare start, and his timely single in the sixth inning started a Cardinals rally from a 3-0 deficit. The versatile utility man has reached safely in three straight games and is proving more difficult to keep out of the lineup after hitting .345 over a limited sample of 29 at-bats during June. Matt Carpenter's illness opened up the starting opportunity at third base Sunday, but Munoz's considerable positional versatility allowed him to remain in the game at center field as part of a triple switch to start the bottom of the eighth inning.